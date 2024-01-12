Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the Australian Charts to End 2023 - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has taken 1st place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 31, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, EA Sports FC 24 is in third place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place and NBA 2K24 is in sixth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in seventh place, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in eighth place, Elden Ring is in ninth place, and Mortal Kombat 1 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

