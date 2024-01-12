Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Launches February 26 - News

posted 31 minutes ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store worldwide on February 6 and in Japan on February 7.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition included the base game, the Battle of Zhongyuan, Conquerer of Jiangdong, and Upheaval in Jingxiang expansions, the Qinglong, Zhuque, and Baihu armor sets, and the Complete Edition purchase bonus DLC Shiji, which reveals the locations of the flags on the mini map.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

