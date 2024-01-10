FPS Son and Bone Announced for PS5 - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer TeamKill Media has announced first-person shooter, Son and Bone, for the PlayStation 5. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When a local farm in Patchwork, Montana is attacked by a group of notorious bandits, Sheriff Sam Judge sets out to bring them to justice by any means necessary and save the hostage they have taken. But on his journey, through the mysterious motives of those he pursues, Sam finds himself transported to another world overrun with prehistoric creatures, dinosaurs and now must fight for his life to make it back to earth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles