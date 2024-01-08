Hogwarts Legacy Sold 22 Million Units in 2023, Best-Selling Game Worldwide in 2023 - Sales

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, sold over 22 million units in 2023. Two million of the 22 million units sold were during the month of December.

Warner Bros. Games also stated Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

Players have have racked up 707 million hours played, brewed 819 million potions, harvested 1.3 billion magical plants, rescued 593 million magical beats, and defeated 4.9 billion dark wizards.

"But it’s not just the unit sold that I’m so proud of, it’s just that it delighted the fans so much," said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad in a statement to Variety.

"It brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers where they could be themselves in this world, in this story. And that’s what the team at Avalanche set out to do when they were developing the game and I think that’s really why it resonated so well and remains the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide. That’s a position that typically is held by one of these incumbent’s sequel games and we’re so proud that we’ve been able to break into the top ranks."

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

