Steam Sets New Record With Over 33.6 Million Concurrent Users - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Valve's Steam has set a new record over the weekend for concurrent users online at the same time, according to SteamDB.

Steam reached 33,675,229 concurrent users online, beating the previous record of 33,598,520 set in March 2023. There was also a new record set for the number of concurrent users in-game with 10,837,140.

Steam reaches a new record of concurrently online users pic.twitter.com/eyXKt2BJD6 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 7, 2024

It was also confirmed that there were 14,535 games released on Steam in 2023, which is up from the previous record of 12,562 games released in 2022.

