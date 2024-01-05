Reigns: Three Kingdoms Launches January 11 for Switch and PC - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nerial announced Reigns: Three Kingdoms will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 11.

The game first released for iOS and android via Netflix in November 2022.

View the Switch and PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Swipe through military negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and recruit soldiers to fight in turn-based card battles in this historical epic.

Inspired by the beloved Chinese epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms, this game thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. Players will encounter the many factions, wars and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power, and more.

Discover new ways to enjoy this franchise’s unique card-based swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline, deploy strategy in turn-based battles and encounter a host of unexpected mini-games.

Features:

Experience a distinctive narrative told through encountering a vast variety of characters and scenarios.

a distinctive narrative told through encountering a vast variety of characters and scenarios. Play dozens of quests with specific arcs, heroes to recruit, people to wed, and children to raise.

Recruit new heroes to fight with you in new turn-based card battles.

Build your own dynasty and see your political progress.

For the first time, take your recruits into battle against other players in online-ranked card battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles