Phantom Abyss Releases January 25 for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY announced Phantom Abyss will leave Early Access and officially launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Humble Store on January 25. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the 1.0 release below:

Adventure Mode Overhaul

The Adventure Mode has been completely overhauled giving explorers a choice of a series of temples to explore, each with a specific whip, relic, and series of challenges to overcome.

New Abyss Mode

The core Phantom Abyss experience, previously called Classic Mode, that challenges players to enter a temple and progress through all four areas within and collect the relic at the end. Only one person will ever complete each temple so time (and skill) are of the essence.

Whip Changes

Whips no longer carry curses and are unlocked by playing Adventure Mode while whips skins are rewarded through player op-in challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles