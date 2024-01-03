Analyst Predicts Switch Successor to be Announced in 2024, PS5 Pro to Release This Year - News

Niko Partners' analyst Lisa Cosmas Hanson and her team speaking with GamesIndustry released their predictions for the gaming industry in 2024.

The company believes Nintendo will announce the successor to the Nintendo Switch and Sony will release a mid-generation console, the PlayStation 5 Pro.

"2023 was a strong year for console gaming as hardware supply returned to normal and multiple high quality AAA titles launched following prior delays," said Hanson.

"Niko Partners expects 2024 to be hardware oriented with a next generation console announced by Nintendo. We also expect mid-generation consoles from PlayStation, as well as a new entrant in the dedicated PC gaming handheld segment."

Niko Partners is also predicting a video game acquisition of over $2.5 billion will take place this year.

"There was a sharp decline in the total number and value of video game related mergers and acquisitions in 2023 as macroeconomic headwinds, strategy shifts, and weaker performance in new technology sectors impacted deal-making," said Hanson.

"Niko Partners expects to see a recovery for video game related M&A in 2024, with at least one deal with a value of over $2.5 billion. This would qualify it as one of the top ten largest video game related M&A deals of all time. We expect the buyer or target company to be based in Asia and MENA."

