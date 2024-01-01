Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition Rated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"This is an adventure platformer in which players assume the role of a girl (Six) who must escape a nightmarish world," reads the ESRB rating summary. "As players traverse the environment, they run, jump, climb, and sneak around to avoid enemies (e.g., leaches, large human-like creatures).

"Getting caught usually results in short death scenes: corrupted souls eating Six whole; leeches strangling Six to death. One sequence depicts a pool of blood around a fallen boss after Six attacks her out of hunger; another sequence allows players to electrocute a character by dropping a TV into a pool. A hanging corpse and various blood stains are also depicted in some environments."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

