Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sales Top 1.8 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Sega during its Management Meeting 2023 presentation announced Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold over 1.8 million units worldwide.

Breaking down the 1.8 million figure, Yakuza: Like a Dragon has sold 400,000 units in Japan and 1.4 million units in the rest of the world.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The sequel, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on January 26, 2024.

