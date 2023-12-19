House Flipper 2, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Ready or Not Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 481 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Steam Deck has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 51, 2023, which ended December 19, 2023.

House Flipper 2 debuted in fifth place, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising debuted in sixth place, and Ready or Not debuted in seventh place.

Lethal Weapon remained in second place, Call of Duty shot is up two spots to third place, and Baldur's Gate 3 is up two spots to fourth place. Rust is in eighth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in ninth place, and EA Sports FC 24 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 House Flipper 2 - NEW Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - NEW Ready or Not - NEW Rust Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 Lethal Company Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 The Finals Dota 2 House Flipper 2 - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles