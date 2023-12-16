Rainy Frog Announces Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons - News

posted 31 minutes ago

Japanese publisher Rainy Frog announced this week the next installment of of its puzzling Piczle series, Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons. Inspired by the cozy farming and life simulation franchise, Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons promises over 350 addictive nonogram (picross) logic-puzzles featuring villages, bachelors & bachelorettes, tools, crops, and animals from the Story of Seasons universe.

Piczle series creator and Score Studios CEO James Kay noted, "Thanks to Marvelous' cooperation, I was able to develop a game that faithfully reflects the story of the Story of Seasons series. It was a great honor to work with Marvelous on the game and hope that fans of both Story of Seasons and Piczle will enjoy the game."

Hikaru Nakano, Manager at Marvelous Global Games Studio, added, "The characters and crops from Story of Seasons have been turned into cute puzzles, creating a really fun game. I hope fans of the Story of Seasons series will enjoy the game.”

Features

Test yourself with 30 hours of brain stretching puzzle fun with 350 puzzles.

Reveal a bigger picture by completing collage puzzles combining dozens of smaller puzzles.

See your farm grow with new crops as you complete puzzles.

Watch the seasons change in your farm as you progress.

Browse a 100+ page almanac with information from five Story of Seasons games.

Listen to music from the Story of Seasons games in the Music Player.

Enjoy the same charming character and farm graphics used in the Story of Seasons games.

Tweak the puzzle experience as you like it with a wealth of puzzle options.

Unlock 25 varied achievements.

Supports 9 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese)

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons arrives on Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 27, 2024.

