Persona 5 Series Sales Top 10 million Units - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

ATLUS announced the Persona 5 series of games has sold over a combined 10 million units worldwide.

The Persona 5 series includes Persona 5, which has sold over 3.2 million units worldwide, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5 Tactica.

ATLUS is celebrating the milestone by discounting Persona 5 Royal by 50 percent in Japan. The sale is live on the Nintendo eShop until January 10, 2024, and will be live on the PlayStation Store and Steam in the coming days.

Thanks, Gematsu.

