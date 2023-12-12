Loot River Headed to PS5 and PS4 on December 19 - News

Publisher SUPERHOT PRESENTS and developer straka.studio announced Loot River will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 19, alongside a free update that adds a Level Editor, faster load times, and more.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on May 3.

"We’re really excited about bringing Loot River to PlayStation on December 19 and seeing what players do with our level editor across platforms," said Loot River creative director Miro Straka. "Thank you to everyone who has supported the game so far and continues to do so as we’ve made improvements since the game’s original release. With this PlayStation release and the updates that will be joining it across every platform, Loot River will be better than ever."

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Loot River is getting a raft of updates across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, including a brand new level editor that will allow players to create, play, and share custom levels with cross-platform support.

Along with the new level editor, players can also expect loading times that have been decreased by more than 50 percent, improved frame rates, and other general improvements. The PlayStation version of the game will also feature haptic vibration support and the ability to jump into the Daily Run straight from the PlayStation system user interface via the PlayStation Activities system. These updates add to improvements made since the game’s Xbox and PC launch, including the addition of leaderboards, Daily Runs, new enemies, and items and an easy mode with animation canceling.

In Loot River, players are able to harness the power of the Relic to shift the ground beneath them, sliding around on the floating pieces of ruined landscapes. These Tetris-like blocks can be slotted together to solve spatial exploration puzzles and employed creatively as a tool in combat to manipulate enemies and control the space on which your battles take place. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they’ll encounter horrifying beasts, lost travelers, and epic bosses.

