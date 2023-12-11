Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Delayed - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa have delayed Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake from early 2024 to a general 2024 window. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"The release of Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake has been postponed from the previously announced 'early 2024' to '2024,'" said Development Producer Hisatsugu Ishikawa.

"As the first major remake of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game. The actual release date will be announced at a later time.

"We appreciate your patience as we take a little more time before the game releases."

