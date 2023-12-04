Geoff Keighley: The Game Awards 2023 Will be 2.5 to 3 Hours Long - News

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley during a live Q&A stream on Twitch revealed this years awards show will be roughly two and a half hours to three hours long.

"I think it will be similar to last year," said Keighley. "Obviously last year you guys probably remember Chris Judge was up there and had a long acceptance speech. But yeah, it will be similar to past years where it is sorta two and a half, three hours in terms of length."

The Game Awards 2023 will air live on December 7 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 12:30am+1 GMT. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Sega and Xbox have both teased they will make an announcement at The Game Awards 2023 this week. Sega told fans to "make sure to tune in to The Game Award" and Xbox said it would share "important announcements and other Xbox news" at the awards show.

