Sega Teasing Announcement for The Game Awards

Content creator Curiosjoi via Twitter shared a video of a letter she received from Sega that teases the company will make an announcement at The Game Awards next week.

"New era, new energy" reads the letter from Sega. "Make sure to tune in to The Game Awards December 7th."

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley quoted the tweet with the googly eyes emoji and saying "It's only just beginning."

Xbox has also teased it would share "important announcements and other Xbox news" at The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2023 will air live on December 7 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 12:30am+1 GMT. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

