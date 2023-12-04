Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer is 91 Seconds Long - News

Rockstar Games will be releasing the first first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on December 5 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 ET / 2:00 pm GMT.

The trailer has been uploaded to YouTube and has been set as a premiere. The YouTube meta data reveals the trailer will be 91 seconds long.

The previous mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto V, is the second best-selling games of all time with 190 million units sold worldwide as of September 30, 2023. The only game to have sold more is Minecraft with 300 million units sold worldwide as of October 2023.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 410 million units sold worldwide.

