Starbreeze Entertainment Announces Dungeons & Dragons Based Game Project Baxter

Publisher and developer Starbreeze Entertainment has announced Dungeons & Dragons based game, Project Baxter. It will launch in 2026 with cross-play available on "all major platforms."

"It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze—both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, ‘play it your way’ and infinite replayability," said Starbreeze Entertainment CEO Tobias Sjogren.

"When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action adventure in 2026."

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans added, "Dungeons & Dragons is having an extraordinary year. Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development.

"Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy. Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

Read details on the game below:

The game, with the internal codename Project Baxter, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons will carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of cooperative multiplayer, lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience. Project Baxter will launch on all major platforms in 2026 and include cross-play. The game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5.

