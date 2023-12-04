Outcast: A New Beginning Releases March 15, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios announced Outcast: A New Beginning will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 15, 2024.

View the combat trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating alien realm of Adelpha, uncover its mysteries, and enjoy the galaxy’s wittiest dad jokes, skillfully delivered by our hero, Cutter Slade. Outcast offers a slightly self-ironic yet wholesome take on sci-fi themes and tropes, injecting a sense of fun into a planetary-wide uprising against ruthless robotic invaders.

Weapon upgrades, aliens and monsters (who can also be predators)—you will find all of this in Appeal Studio’s and THQ Nordic’s upcoming open-world action adventure Outcast: A New Beginning! Play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising.

The stakes are high, though, Cutter Slade brings dry humor to the forefront, adding a touch of wit to the intense storyline. Rediscover the awe-inspiring game world reminiscent of the beloved Outcast 1, while offering something totally fresh and accessible for newcomers. Every corner is brimming with wonders and surprises!

