Fallout TV Series Teaser Trailer Released

by, posted 3 hours ago

Amazon Prime has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV series.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the TV series below:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more.

The Fallout TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.

