Fallout TV Series Teaser Trailer Released

Amazon Prime has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV series.
Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more.
The Fallout TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.
I dont know. It looks fine I guess. Really got a Westworld vibe from it and that series didnt seem to be very good after the first season. Something just seems off about this show.
I have no idea how you come up with all of this from this amazing trailer lol
You think it looks amazing? Well hopefully youre right, but I think it looks kinda cheap tbh. Just doesnt feel like Fallout to me. Even the music is kinda off.
Nothing to get exited about at all. Commercial Doesn't demonstrate good writing at all, Video game TV shows have been mostly bad, steaming services know 10000% that they will and can exploit uncritical gamers who are biased in favour of games they like, and Streaming is on a downward spiral of quality......
Wow, that actually looks REALLY good! Although I wish they would've used the original, more iconic power armor from the first game instead of F3's power armor lol. Anyhow, as someone who adores the first game (and some of the others) please be good!
Visually it mostly looks great. Hopefully the writing lives up to the setting's potential.
This looks so good and promising! They also did a great job having the ghoul not look too shitty, I can look at this guy for several minutes without being discussed (which is not the case in the game ;)) :)
Brotherhood of steel armor looks like painted plastic with no weight on it but the rest looks decent. Will watch.