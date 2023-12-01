PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia Winners Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners of PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia.

Check out the list of winners below:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023.

Winners:

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Winners:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

eFootball 2023 (Konami Digital Entertainment)

Sonic Frontiers (SEGA)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo Games)

Special Award

Awarded to titles with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Winners:

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top five titles chosen by our users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from the top 30 titles released between October 2022 and September 2023, ranked by the total number of hours played in the Japan and Asia region.

Winners:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)

Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Thanks, Gematsu.

