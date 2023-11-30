Momotaro Dentetsu World and Super Mario RPG Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 98,311 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 26, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 62,896 units, Super Mario RPG (NS) in its second week dropped one spot to third place with sales of 54,321 units, and WarioWare: Move It! (NS) climbed from eighth to fourth place with sales of 11,271 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fifth place with sales of 10,510 units, while Hogwarts Legacy (NS) dropped two spots to sixth place with sales 9,345 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top 10 in seventh place with sales of 7,058 units.

Minecraft (NS) in eighth place with sales of 6,858 units, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,253 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 6,070 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,684 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 59,235 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,133 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,080 units, and the 3DS sold 33 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 98,311 (413,010) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 62,896 (1,088,717) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 54,321 (355,655) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 11,271 (64,682) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,510 (965,317) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 9,345 (57,062) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,058 (5,548,088) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,858 (3,317,981) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 6,253 (77,922) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,070 (7,583,926)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 49,833 (4,120,306) Switch OLED Model – 49,380 (6,138,114) Switch Lite – 13,364 (5,596,140) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,402 (632,180) Switch – 8,940 (19,617,062) PlayStation 4 – 2,080 (7,908,755) Xbox Series X – 1,834 (238,997) Xbox Series S – 299 (293,774) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 33 (1,192,660)

