Super Mario RPG and Naruto x Boruto Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Super Mario RPG has debuted in third place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 46th week of 2023.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the one other new release in the top 10 as it debuted in seventh place.

Hogwarts Legacy has shot up the charts to retake first place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in second place. EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to third place and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III fell four spots in its second week to fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down two spots to sixth place, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom dropped two spots to eighth place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fell four spots to ninth place, and Minecraft rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 46, 2023: Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario RPG - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minecraft

