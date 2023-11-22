Gears of War Narrative Director Joins God of War Studio - News

Bonnie Jean Mah, the former franchise narrative director for the Gears of War franchise, announced she has joined God of War developer Sony Santa Monica Studio as a narrative director.

"ALL RIGHT, let's do this...I'm SO excited to share my news: I've joined Sony Santa Monica as a Narrative Director," she said. "I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this team and studio. LET’S GOOOOO."

She originally worked in film and TV before joining the video game industry in 2008. She worked on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Millennium Online as a writer and narrative designer.

Mah at The Coalition was also the narrative producer on Gears of War 4 and narrative designer forGears 5. She has also worked at Relic Entertainment as the narrative lead and lead writer on Age of Empires 4.

She most recently worked at Tencent's TiMi Montreal developing an unannounced open-world game.

