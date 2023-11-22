Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator Releases on February 22, 2024 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer stillalive studios announced Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 22. It will also launch later in 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is one big ode to gardening and flowers, allowing budding gardeners to look after their garden at their own pace, embellishing it with a variety of plants as they see fit, all while enjoying the soft and warm artistic direction of the game’s world.

Features:

Accessible gameplay in a charming world, to discover the joys of gardening from the comfort of your home, whether you are already green-fingered or a complete novice.

Advance at your own pace in the game’s cozy world via Story mode. Meet colorful characters, fulfil their different requests, and unlock new varieties, decorations, and zones for your garden as you progress.

Create the garden of your dreams, and let your imagination run riot in Creative mode, which provides unrestricted access to all the plants, tools, and decorations.

Monitor your plants’ development thanks to the procedural growth simulation technology designed especially for the game.

simulation technology designed especially for the game. Take your most beautiful shots and share them with the whole world via photo mode!

