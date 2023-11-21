PS5 Sales Up 143% in Europe in October 2023, Assassin's Creed, Spider-Man 2, and Mario Debut - Sales

/ 666 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 24 remained in first place on the Europe charts for October 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the rebranded FIFA series from EA remained strong, however, they are down 10 percent compared to last year's FIFA 23.

Assassin's Creed Mirage debuted in second place with sales narrowly ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Though Assassin's Creed was available for two weeks longer. The first four weeks of Assassin's Creed Mirage are over 49 percent lower than Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but are 22 percent higher than Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and six percent higher than Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 debuted in third place with the first two week of sales up nearly 30 percent compared with 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man and nearly three times higher than 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Comparing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with 2022's God of War: Ragnarök, sales are 22 percent lower after two weeks. However, Ragnarök was also available on PS4. If we just use PS5 sales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had a bigger launch than Ragnarök by eight percent.

Super Mario Bros Wonder debuted in fourth place despite Nintendo not sharing digital sales of its games. Launch sales are double 2017's Super Mario Odyssey, nearly 59 percent higher than 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and nearly 53% higher than 2021's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Lords of the Fallen debuted in fifth place, Metal Gear Sold: Master Collection Volume 1 debuted in 16th place, EA Sports UFC 5 debuted in 17th place, Detective Pikachu Returns debuted in 32nd place, Sonic Superstars debuted in 33rd place, and Forza Motorsport debuted in 42nd place.

Video game sales in Europe were down 2.3 percent year-on-year to 10.21 million games sold. The small decrease is impressive as Call of Duty launched in the October in 2023.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for October are up 16 percent month-on-month to 481,000 consoles sold. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales up 143 percent year-on-year. However, last year sales were rather weak for PS5 due to stock shortages. Sales for the PS5 are also up 11 percent compared to September.

The Nintendo Switch came in second place with sales down 20 percent year-on-year and up 10 percent month-on-month. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 52 percent year-on-year and down 20 percent month-on-month.

Top 20 Games in Europe in October 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 3 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Lords of the Fallen 2023 (CI Games) 7 Battlefield 2042 (EA) 8 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 It Takes Two (EA) * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles