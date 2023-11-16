NetEase Games Opens New Studio Worlds Untold, Led by Mass Effect Lead Writer Mac Walters - News

NetEase Games announced the opening of a new studio based in Vancouver, Canada called Worlds Untold.

The studio is led by Mass Effect series project director and lead writer Mac Walters, who has over 20 years of experience in games and writing. Walters was the lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, as well as the project director on Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

"We’re creating incredible and meaningful stories that we believe are best told and experienced through play," said Worlds Untold CEO Mac Walters. "We are starting by crafting worlds that we all dream of discovering and then will put the player in the leading role of the most unforgettable adventures. The team at NetEase Games shares our vision and passion to utilize leading edge technology to create the best possible new games. Their teams’ support and creative freedom affords us the opportunity to deliver on that vision."

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "NetEase Games believes in empowering creators to think outside the box and to help execute their vision as seamlessly as possible. Worlds Untold is building a team of highly experienced individuals to develop new worlds and action adventure games for all and we are excited to see what Mac and the team produce."

