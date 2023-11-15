Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League New Video Series Launches, Pre-Orders Now Open - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios have released the first episode in the new Suicide Squad Insider video series for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as well as opening up pre-orders for the game.

View the Suicide Squad Insider 01 - Story & Gameplay video below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Main game features Rocksteady’s world-class narrative storytelling and open-world mayhem, along with a captivating action–shooter experience

open-world mayhem, along with a captivating action–shooter experience Post-launch seasonal updates and earnable characters to expand the story with new missions, items, and more, available at no additional cost

Access to all free seasonal battle pass tiers (as each becomes available)

Four Classic Outlets, one for each Squad member (pre-order bonus/available at launch)

Four Rogue Outfits, one for each Squad member (PlayStation 5 digital pre-order bonus only)

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

All standard edition content and pre-order bonuses

Four Justice League Outfits, one for each Squad member

Three Black Mask themed notorious weapons (pistol, sniper rifle, and heavy weapon)

Four Squad Golds themed weapon dolls, one for each Squad member

One premium battle pass token

Four No Shade Outfit color swatches, one variant for each Squad member (digital versions only)

Shade Outfit color swatches, one variant for each Squad member (digital versions only) Up to 72-hour early access to the game, prior to the main launch on February 2 (pre-order bonus)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 2, 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles