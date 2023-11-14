Metroidvania Blade Chimera Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher PLAYISM, publisher and developer WSS playground, and developer Team Ladybug have announced Metroidvania, Blade Chimera, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in Spring 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blade Chimera is a brand new original Metroidvania by Team Ladybug, the team behind the critically acclaimed 2D Metroidvanias Touhou Luna Nights, the Touhou Project fan game which has sold over 50,000 copies, and the Record of Lodoss War fan game Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Play as Shin, a Demon Hunter who has lost his memories and is now exploring the world together with his sword—the transformed Lumina demon Lux—recollecting memories about yourself, your missing wife, and skills you’ve forgotten.

Each time you recollect a lost skill, Lux changes form according to the will of her wielder, making Shin stronger and granting access to more areas of the world.

The Story

The game takes place in the near future, where warped monsters and ghouls have appeared from nowhere, swarming cities and forcing humans to battle against these creatures they’ve termed “demons” in an all-out Demon War. After 30 merciless years of war, the surviving humans have banded together under the Missa Association, a religious group formed by a leader who knows the secret to fighting the demons. Cities and civilizations continue to thrive despite the now regular sightings of bizarre monsters.

Three years ago, a man known as Shin was rescued from among the rubble in a cryopreserved state. With no recollection of his past, he quickly becomes one of the association’s best warriors and protectors.

However, when Shin comes across the brilliantly beautiful demon named Lux, she feels strangely familiar. This sensation of deja vu leads him to take her in, even if it means going against the creeds of the association.

From that very instant, the past begins to slowly unfold, revealing the events that caused the city to take on its current form…

Gameplay

In Blade Chimera, the demon Lux transforms into your trusty weapon—the Lumina Sword, which you will have to use to interfere with the past, create new platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a desolate world.

Other than the Lumina Sword, you will also have access to other weapons such as swift daggers and long-range guns. Find the perfect weapons to suit your fighting style.

This game features a skill tree system. Upon leveling up, you will receive points that can be spent on unlocking skills that will aid you on your journey.

The whole game is depicted in Team Ladybug’s critically acclaimed gorgeously animated pixel art, in which each and every frame of every gunshot is painstakingly detailed. Feast your eyes on the harsh yet beautiful dystopian cyberpunk world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles