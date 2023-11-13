Trinity Fusion Releases December 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Angry Mob Games announced Trinity Fusion will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 15.

The game first released for PC in Early Access in April.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Trinity Fusion casts players in the role of Maya, a cross-dimensional warrior psychically linked to her three parallel selves. Facing the imminent collapse of their worlds by the threat of mutants and machines seeking to raze all human life, you must coordinate with her alternate identities to dispatch the enemy and fuse their worlds to keep their timelines from collapsing.

Choose between three unique versions of Maya, complete with her specific weapon masteries and abilities, challenges and enemy encounters that overrun that world. Battle your way through hostile environments like underground caves, fortified prisons, and barren wastelands that will merge depending on each player’s route, fundamentally changing the gameplay experience and outcome.

Explore and discover a wide range of equipment that scale up in power and modifiers as you defeat enemies. From high-powered energy rifles to massive hammers and blades, chain your abilities together smoothly to pull off satisfying combinations to overcome your foes. With death being a certainty as you fight through a broken world, you can rely on The Citadel, your home hub, where you can purchase various permanent upgrades to help you on your next run in your quest to save your worlds!

A Journey Through the Multiverse

Fight through a combination of procedurally-generated levels and hand-crafted stages and arenas that will put your skills to the test. The 3D graphics and dark sci-fi aesthetic combine to create an engrossing world of hostile opponents and decayed futurescapes.

High-Intensity Combat

Utilize sophisticated weapon designs and attack systems that leverage Angry Mob Games’ previous experience in the fighting-game genre. You’ll slide, dash and dodge between enemy attacks and strike back with an arsenal of satisfying special weapons and abilities.

Three Heroines, Three Universes

Each of Maya’s parallel selves has her own world with multiple biomes to explore. Travel through a universe of desolate wastes and caverns roamed by mutant creatures, escape the endless forges and laboratories of a world ruled by machines, and survive the dangerous sky cities of a post-human society.

Continuous Progression

Unlock permanent upgrades in The Citadel and discover new starting points for your run as you reclaim major locations in each universe. Finding yourself getting stuck in one area? Start your next run in a different reality!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

