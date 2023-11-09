Star Ocean: The Second Story R, WarioWare: Move It!, and More Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 108,449 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 5, 2023.

Fashion Dreamer (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 30,884 units. WarioWare: Move It! (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 29,584 units.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 28,850 units. The PS5 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 14,367, while the PS4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,360 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 15,933, Pikmin 4 (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 10,158 units, and The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) took eighth place with sales of 7,974.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) dropped from fourth to 10th place with sales of 6,325 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 93,252 units sold. The Xbox Series X|S sold 4,737 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,306 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 1,217 units, and the 3DS sold 24 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108,449 (910,259) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30,884 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29,584 (New) [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28,850 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,933 (7,565,970) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14,367 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,158 (940,696) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,974 (71,388) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7,360 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6,325 (96,182)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 58,932 (5,996,897) Switch Lite – 23,627 (5,558,037) Switch – 10,693 (19,593,360) Xbox Series S – 2,405 (292,704) Xbox Series X – 2,332 (232,230) PlayStation 4 – 1,306 (7,904,699) PlayStation 5 – 1,090 (3,932,322) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 127 (590,064) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 24 (1,192,582)

