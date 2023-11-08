Mortal Kombat 1 Has Sold Nearly 3 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 379 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in the company's recent earnings call stated Mortal Kombat 1 has sold nearly three million units worldwide since it launched nearly two months.

The Omni-Man DLC character is set to release tomorrow, November 9 for Kombat Pack owners and November 16 for all users.

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles