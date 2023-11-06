Insomniac Games Reveals Who the 'Main' Spider-Man Will Be Going Forward - News

Insomniac Games narrative director Ben Arfmann and advanced writer Brittney Morris in an interview with Gizmodo has revealed the future of the Marvel's Spider-Man games and who will be the "main" Spider-Man going forward.

(Warning spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ahead)

Arfmann and Morris stated Miles Morales will be the "main" Spider-Man going forward, while Peter Parker will be taking more of a backseat.

"It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen," said Morris. "To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn’t strong enough to carry himself at various points.

That’s what’s been so cool about writing a story about two Spider-Men: they’re both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other is not. By the end, Miles is more confident and he’s like, 'Yeah, I got this. How much worse can things get after what we just went through?'"

Arfmann added, "To echo what Brittney said: the idea of a two Spider-Man story was always really essential to this game. I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over. And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right.

"I think it was Jon who wrote that scene in Aunt May’s garage, and it’s one of my favorite scenes. The way that Miles intuits exactly what Pete is thinking and stops him from stumbling through trying to hand over the mask. Miles going, 'You know I got this, bro,' it’s such a great moment between the two of them. And it felt like such a natural conclusion; I’m not sure when specifically we decided to do that, but it always felt like the only way the game could end."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now for the PlayStation 5 and sold over 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours.

