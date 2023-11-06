The Expanse: A Telltale Series is 'Coming Soon' to Steam - News

Telltale Games' The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be getting a release soon on PC via Steam.

The PC version of the game originally launched exclusively on Epic Games Store. The Steam page for the game only lists "coming soon" and no exact release date is known.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Read details on the game below:

Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt aboard the The Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer’s resolve in this latest Telltale adventure.

A Telltale Story Like No Other

Immerse yourself in the role of a Camina Drummer, the Executive Officer aboard The Artemis, a scavenging ship hunting for their big score in the outer regions of The Belt. You must corral a crew rife with tense relationships and powerful personalities, and make tough decisions that will decide everyone’s fate.

Explore the Belt in Zero-G

Scour shipwreck, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through the void. As you fly through sections of ships and the open expanse of space, interact with objects in the world and converse with members of the crew in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.

Difficult Choices, Grave Consequences

Contend with the unforgiving brutality of space, the politics of a corrupt solar system, the animosities of your crew, and Drummer’s own conflicting responsibilities to the people she cares about and The Belt she has sworn to protect. There is no right or wrong path – only your choices and the consequences they unleash.

