Masahiro Sakurai: It Will be Difficult to Push Super Smash Bros. 'Any Further Than We Have'

Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai in a new video posted on his YouTube channel discussed the future of the series and said it would be difficult to push the series any further than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
"As for what comes next for the Smash Bros. series, even I'm not sure," said Sakurai. "I feel we truly succeeded in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has grown to be monstrous in size, I'd say it's difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again.
"Every time, we managed to make a game that I had previously thought impossible, so I can't say for certain there won't be another, but I do think it would be difficult to push it any further than we have."
The Super Smash Bros. franchise has sold over 73 million units through June 2023, while the most recent entry, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, is the best-selling entry with 31.77 million units sold.
Switch 2 with better graphics, good character roster, and bringing back subspace emissary would be good enough I think. You don't need to go overboard trying to reinvent the wheel with new modes and such, just refine what you already have and bring back Subspace Emissary.
Add a Subspace Emissary to Ultimate and it will be enough of a new game for me
Regardless of the challenges, Nintendo will always release a Smash Bros game every generation.
Unless they give it enhanced ports each gen that add a few more characters at a time, there are going to be roster cuts.
82 characters with all the DLC (89 including echoes), is not sustainable.
Smash really should get at least two releases on Switch 2. An enhanced port of Ultimate for those who don't want fighters cut, and a sequel to Ultimate that acts as a soft reboot and slashes the roster in half.
If the rumors are true on the next system having a new game in 4k hdr will be enough to warrant another game or at least remaster the Ultimate.