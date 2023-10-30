Masahiro Sakurai: It Will be Difficult to Push Super Smash Bros. 'Any Further Than We Have' - News

/ 802 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai in a new video posted on his YouTube channel discussed the future of the series and said it would be difficult to push the series any further than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"As for what comes next for the Smash Bros. series, even I'm not sure," said Sakurai. "I feel we truly succeeded in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has grown to be monstrous in size, I'd say it's difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again.

"Every time, we managed to make a game that I had previously thought impossible, so I can't say for certain there won't be another, but I do think it would be difficult to push it any further than we have."

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has sold over 73 million units through June 2023, while the most recent entry, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, is the best-selling entry with 31.77 million units sold.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles