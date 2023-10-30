Super Mario Bros. Wonder Takes 1st Place From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the UK Retail Charts - News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder after debuting in second last week has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 28, 2023. Sales for the game dropped 55 percent week-on-week.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has dropped from first to second place in its second week as sales fell 69 percent.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted in fourth place and EA Sports UFC 5 debuted in seventh place.

EA Sports FC 24, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in third, fifth, and sixth places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy is in eighth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is in ninth place, and Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top 10.

Sonic Superstars fell from fourth to 15th place in its second week as sales plummeted 72 percent. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to 17th place even though sales were up nine percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 - NEW Assassin's Creed: Mirage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports UFC 5 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft (NS)

