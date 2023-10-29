Remedy Creative Director Sam Lake Wants to Develop a 'Crazy, Huge Budget, Dark Gothic Fantasy' Game - News

Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake in an interview with GQ revealed he wants to develop a "crazy, huge-budget, dark gothic fantasy" game.

"Would I ever do anything else? Yeah, I'm still thinking that I will," said Lake. "There will be a time when I retire. It's just that… this has all been so engaging. One was this crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used for anything yet."

Lake has worked at Remedy Entertainment since the 1990s with the first game he worked on being Death Rally as a writer. He played several roles in 2001's Max Payne, including writing the story and script, helping design levels, and became the face model for the protagonist.

He was the lead writer for 2010's Alan Wake and would be the creative director, lead writer, and more on the recently released sequel, Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

