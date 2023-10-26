Born of Bread Releases December 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer WildArts announced Born of Bread will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 5.

"We’re so excited to be able to bring people Born of Bread in time for the holidays, as it’s a wholesome adventure that feels perfect for the whole family," said WildArts lead designer and programmer Nicolas Lamarche. "Born of Bread was inspired by classic comedy RPGs of our childhood that have remained a part of us in the decades that followed. Thankfully the genre has remained evergreen and we think fans of all ages will be nourished by Loaf’s journey."

Dear Villagers head of publishing Guillaume Jamet added, "Born of Bread is genuinely funny, endearing, has a strong visual identity, and best of all, it’s fun to play! It really is an all-ages treat, and we can’t wait for players to finally get their hands on it in December!"

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Born of Bread is a home-cooked turn-based role-playing adventure that throws back to classic cartoony RPGs full of fun characters and charming stories for children and adults alike. Beings from another age are causing havoc across the land and their mischief comes as a great threat for everyone. The unlikeliest hero, Loaf, a golem born of bread who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder, will find himself and his newfound friends in the middle of a drama that’s thousands of years in the making.

Explore a wonderful world ripe with mysteries, ranging from the enigmatic ruins of the Forest of Roots to the freezing landscapes of Frosty Flats. With the help of your buddies, face off against menacing baddies and engage in fun, quirky turn-based /real-time hybrid combat.

The full recipe to bake Born of Bread requires the following ingredients:

One flour golem who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder and a set of odd abilities

A wonderful world ripe with mysteries

An eclectic cast of fleshed-out characters

A wacky storyline

A pinch of light puzzles

Turn-based battles with a dash of real-time minigames

Bright, colorful 2.5D graphics

Side-missions (add to taste)

A captive audience granting you bonuses in battle

To start with, you’ll want your flour golem, Loaf. Put him in a mystical land where he can mingle with his friends and local folk. Although he may not look like much, Loaf might be the hero this land kneads!

Stir in a story of beings from another age causing havoc across the land. And with their mischief comes a great threat to everyone!

Mold an eclectic cast of endearing characters, 2.5D illustrated setting, environmental puzzles, and unique turn-based / real-time hybrid battles. Be sure you know what your enemy is weak or resistant against, as it will take brains and reflexes to thwart Born of Bread‘s throngs of foes.

