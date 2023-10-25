Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun Releases November 1 for Switch - News

/ 1,092 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher Marvelous Europe and developer Nao Games announced Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 1 for $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99. Pre-orders include a 10 percent discount.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by Japanese folklore, Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun invites players to master violent precision platforming in a fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls.

In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles