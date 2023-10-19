PS5 Sales Up 175% in Europe in September 2023, EA Sports FC 24, Starfield, and More Debut - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has debuted in first place on the Europe charts for September 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the rebranded FIFA series from EA remained strong, however, they are down 10 percent compared to FIFA 23 last year. Sales for EA Sports FC 24 are down 3.7 percent compared to FIFA 22.

Starfield, the new IP from Xbox and Bethesda, debuted in second place for the second biggest launch for Xbox this generation with sales 13 percent lower than Forza Horizon 5. This does not take into account data from Game pass.

NBA 2K24 debuted in third place with sales down 17 percent compared to NBA 2K23. The Crew Motorfest debuted in fourth place with sales up 6.5 percent compared to The Crew 2. Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in fifth place with the first three weeks down nearly 39 percent compared to Mortal Kombat 11.

EA Sports FC 24 sold best in the UK and was number one across Europe. Starfield was number two in the UK and Germany, while it was NBA 2K24 in Italy and France. The Crew Motorfest came in second in France.

Video game sales in Europe were down 16 percent year-on-year, however, it should be noted September 2022 was a five week period for this report, while September 2023 covers only four weeks. If we compare the same four weeks, software sales are down just over one percent.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for the four week comparison are up nearly 38 percent year-on-year to 416,000 consoles sold. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales up 175 percent year-on-year. However, last year sales were rather weak for PS5 due to stock shortages.

The Nintendo Switch came in second place with sales down 28 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 35 percent.

Top 20 Games in Europe in September 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Starfield (Microsoft) 3 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) 4 The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft) 5 Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros) 6 Payday 3 (Plaion) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Titanfall 2 (EA) 10 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

