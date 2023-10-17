Silent Hill: Ascension to Air on PS5, PS4, Bravia TVs, and Select Xperia Smartphones - News

posted 1 hour ago

Genvid has announced a partnership with Sony Picture Entertainment for Silent Hill: Ascension.

The weekly episodes that the audience can influence will air on the Sony Pictures Core app for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, the Bravia Core app for Bravia TVs, and the Bravia Core for Xperia app on select Xperia smartphones.

"We’re excited to introduce the Johansen and Hernandez families into the Silent Hill universe," said Genvid interactive series creator and chief creative officer Stephan Bugaj. "As they delve deeper into their own horrors, and their towns are simultaneously consumed by mass hysteria, these two families will uncover strange connections between them despite being a world apart."

Genvid CEO Jacob Navok added, "There has never been an experience like Silent Hill: Ascension before. It’s not a game, but an interactive streaming series that will change as the audience makes decisions together. While I’m executive producing the title, I don’t know how it will end. That is in your hands. And the content you make will be streamed worldwide on televisions and phones, through our relationships with Sony Pictures, Google, Apple and others. Participating in Silent Hill: Ascension each day means you’ll be part of history that will never come again."

Sony Pictures Entertainment New Media Distribution senior vice president Pete Wood stated, "We are exploring all new territory with Silent Hill: Ascension. Through this unique venture with Genvid, we are excited to offer viewers on Sony devices a weekly catch up on the action of Silent Hill: Ascension with full episodes of compiled scenes from this innovative, interactive series."

