EA Sports FC 24, Starfield, and More Debut on the German Charts - Sales

/ 73 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 24 has debuted in the top spot on the German charts for September 2023 and reported by game.de.

There were four other new titles in the top 20 in September with Starfield debuting in second place and The Crew Motorfest debuting in third place. Payday 3 debuted in fifth place and Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in eighth place.

NBA 2K24 came in fourth place, Grand Theft Auto V took sixth place, and Titanfall 2 came in seventh place. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy came in 10th place.

Need for Speed: Heat took 11th place, Marvel's Avengers came in 12th place, Diablo IV took 13th place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in 14th place.

EA Sports FIFA 23 came in 15th place, Minecraft took 16th place, It Takes Two took 17th place, Resident Evil 4 came in 18th place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came in 29th place, and Sea of Thieves rounds out the top 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles