Ubisoft Delays Launch of XDefiant Preseason

Ubisoft announced it has delayed the release of the Preseason for the free-to-play first-person shooter, XDefiant, following the most recent Public Test Session due to inconsistencies in the game experience the developer wants to address.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Public Test Session and continues to stand alongside us as we build XDefiant," reads a message from the developers on the game's official Twitter account. "The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective-driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.

"But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason. So we’ve made the hard decision to delay the Preseason of XDefiant.

"The team will continue working to address these issues and testing them to make sure we deliver on our goal of being a best-in-class arcade shooter. We will share more information about Preseason and testing as it comes.

"Thanks again for your support – we’re working hard to make something really special and we couldn’t do it without you."

XDefiant is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

