Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD Releases November 1

Developer The Behemoth announced Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 1.

Initially brought to life as a flash game on Newgrounds 21 years ago, Alien Hominid‘s charming hand-drawn animations and exciting side-scroller level design inspired the formation of The Behemoth. The team went on to further develop Alien Hominid for console, followed by Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People. Two decades later, Alien Hominid HD will return alongside the launch of Alien Hominid Invasion, preserving Behemoth history while expanding upon it in new ways!

In Alien Hominid Invasion, players can look forward to endless customization options, fluid character movement, chaotic mutation abilities, and a non-linear gameplay experience, all while continuing the story of Alien Hominid HD. Online and local cooperative play will allow for up to four players to join in on the fun, with the added capability for each player to choose their own difficulty and play across skill gaps. It’s time to grab your trusted blaster, ready your alien allies, and prepare for the invasion of a lifetime!

