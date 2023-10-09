Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure Arrives November 9 - News

Developer Snowcastle Games announced Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 9. It will launch later or the Nintendo Switch.

The game can also be played for free with someone who already owns the game using a "Friends' Pass."

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is a gorgeous, cozy adventure that you can play solo or with your friends. You explore the beautiful island, bond with magical creatures and harness their abilities, uncover hidden mysteries, collect items to craft a charming home, battle pirates and more. The game is reminiscent of cosy classics like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and My Time at Portia, but brings its own depth of narrative as it taps into the enchanting themes originally explored in Snowcastle’s Earthlock.

From today, Snowcastle have released the “Friends’ Pass,” a free version of the game that allows anyone to hop onto the Island and explore the online multiplayer co-op experience with up to three of their friends. Anyone can play alone or together for the first two hours of play! BUT if at least one of you owns the full version, you can play indefinitely!

Gather resources, craft tools, and gear. Farm the land, build your base or a cozy home, and decorate it however you like. You just need to make a “Ribbit Request” (well a “Join” Code) to be able to join in the same game session together. Plus if your demo runs out, not to worry—after you purchase the base game you can continue where you left off.

