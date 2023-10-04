Spells & Secrets Launches November 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Merge Games, publisher and developer rokaplay, and developer Alchemist Interactive announced roguelike action adventure game, Spells & Secrets, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 9.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this comfy magical action-adventure, embark on your first day as a wizarding student at the magical Academy of Greifenstein. A mysterious incident sets strange releases wild creatures and an ever-changing chaos to reign over the school. It’s up to you to set out and restore order, solving puzzles and finding powerful artifacts as you develop your powers.

Following it’s hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, Spells & Secrets achieved over 400% of its funding goal and more than 2,500 backers along with a growing community on social media looking for brand new wizarding worlds to inhabit.

Wands at the ready! It’s your first day at Academy of Greifenstein wizarding school and chaos has broken loose across the grounds!

It’s up to you to cleverly combine spells, growing your powers and unlocking new abilities as you go.

Create your own first year wizarding student with tons of customisation options as you venture into a world of magic.

Design your character from the ground up using an extensive variety of tools to adjust body type, hair and make up, accessories, outfits and more!

Invite friends to work together in local co-op and discover even more ways to strategise and combine spells.

co-op and discover even more ways to strategise and combine spells. Explore the school grounds and uncover the castle’s secrets, reveal the mystery surrounding the Academy of Greifenstein.

Key Features:

Combine numerous spells in creative ways as you battle magical creatures and solve puzzles.

Create your student wizard from extensive customization options and unlock more possibilities as you play.

Play solo or with a friend in 2 player local co-op mode.

Find powerful artefacts and useful potions to augment your skills and navigate tricky situations.

Rescue your classmates from the ever-changing Academy of Greifenstein.

Improve your character and spells permanently.

Easy to learn for rogue-like newcomers.

rogue-like newcomers. Creative approaches are rewarded right from the start, forge your own unique path!

