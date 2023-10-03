Activision Has Call of Duty Games Planned Out Through 2027 - News

Activision president Rob Kostich in an interview with GamesBeat discussed the history of the Call of Duty franchise and where it might be headed in the future. He did reveal they have Call of Duty games planned out through 2024.

"We’re constantly in our planning phase, our long-term planning phase," said Kostich. "Right now, we have games planned out all the way through ’27 for the things that we’re working on.

"All those things are great learning experiences. Anything that’s happened in the past is a great learning experience. We’ve got a massive focus group around the world who tells us what they think each and every day about the franchise that we pay particular attention to. Look, we’ve learned. I think we’ve done a lot of games in the future. We probably went as far there as we possibly could. We made some of the games in the past.

"You start to see the sweet spot over time and what really resonates with the community. You see things like the Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises are really popular. We’ve certainly had some other games that have done really well, like the original World War II game from Sledgehammer in 2017 did really, really well as well. It’s a balance, I think most importantly, that we feel like we actually need to provide good differentiated experiences, good things for people to get in, and feel like they’re experiencing new kinds of fun."

He added, "I think ultimately for us, the weapons are a hugely important part of the Call of Duty game. You also think about what narratively that allows you to do, whatever time period that you’re in. The challenge is when you go into World War II or even earlier, there’s less flexibility when you’re trying to maintain a somewhat realistic tone, which is important to Call of Duty.

"By the way, our fans very strongly define what Call of Duty is and isn’t. Once you get into the modern era, you have a lot more flexibility. You get in the future a little bit, there’s even more flexibility with what you can do with weapons. The Black Ops area is super interesting because Black Ops is all about secret stuff no one knows about. There’s a lot of applied creativity built into Black Ops, which is always really fun for developers to get after as well."

Kostich did reveal there are 3,000 developer currently working on the Call of Duty franchise.

"Like I said, these games are quite labor-intensive now," he said. "You see everyone doing this, all the big games are – quite big teams are trying to pull these things together. They’re monumental efforts. Competition is real, and so we’re just focused on, again, just how we can deliver our players’ expectations, and to do so nowadays, it takes a lot more than it used to back in the day."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.

