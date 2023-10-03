Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Launches in Q4 2024 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Awaken Realms and developer Awaken Realms Digital announced the dark fantasy, open-world RPG, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2024.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access on March 30.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a dark fantasy, open-world RPG full of quests, loot, choices and monsters, set on a bleak island on the verge of ruin.

King Arthur is long dead and all the myths and legends are falling. Humans living in Avalon are desperately trying to find new ways of life and things to believe in. The plague of Red Death and the spreading Wyrdness are not helping. Time is running out and multiple factions have their own plan for the future of the island…

In this realm, slowly but surely sinking into chaos, you find yourself imprisoned in a damp, underground cell. At this point, you’re nobody, but who knows—you might just be the one who brings a spark of change to this land of everlasting Autumn.

Embark on a grim journey throughout Avalon, an immersive world in which you shape your destiny through the choices you make and who you choose to become. With quests to undertake, characters to meet and mysteries to unfold around every corner, you’ll carve your own path and leave your own mark on these sinister lands, torn from the fore-dwellers by King Arthur’s hands.

