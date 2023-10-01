Dwerve Arrives October 12 for Switch - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 7 minutes ago

Developer Half Human Games announced the tower defense dungeon crawler RPG, Dwerve, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 12 for $19.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2022.

View the release date trailer below:



Read details on the game below:

Dwerve is a tower defense dungeon crawler RPG where you play as a young dwarf tinkerer who adventures into a ruined kingdom and unearths the lost technologies of the ancient warsmiths: turrets and traps. These are the only weapons that can protect the dwarves from Witch-Queen Vandra and her army of bloodthirsty trolls and monstrous creatures hellbent on conquering the surface.

Backstory and Lore

In the massive hollow mountain of Mount Crowcrest, there once lived a great nation of dwarves. The dwarves discovered power stones while mining deep in the mountain. They used them to power machines and, eventually, entire cities. They lived in peace and prosperity for centuries.

Over time they became infatuated with power stones and dug deeper to find more. One day they dug too deep and unleashed the Gloomdark Hordes, an army of trolls and monstrous creatures. Once the dwarves realized that trolls turned to stone in the sunlight, they fled far from the mountain and found refuge on the sunny Hills of Brekka.

Centuries passed and, over time, the dwarves forgot their traditions and abandoned craftsmanship and innovation in favor of warring and raiding. History became myth, and myth became bedtime stories. But whispers of a long forgotten darkness echo throughout the valley of the great mountain. It can be heard in the Snoring Forest, by those who dare to enter…

Key Features:

Tactical turret-based combat involves making strategic decisions about which turrets and traps to build and where.

Upgrade your arsenal with over a dozen turrets and traps, each with it’s own unique upgrade tree.

Discover powerful artifacts: an arrow-blocking shield, dashing boots, a bouncing boomerang, a ground-shaking hammer, and more!

Story-based campaign. Unravel the history of the dwarves and the trolls in a story that features diverse characters and an unpredictable plot!

Explore ancient dungeons in multiple biomes, each with hidden secrets, mysterious puzzles, and interesting lore!

Fully dynamic lighting. Adventure through dimly lit dungeons that come to life with dynamic lights and shadows!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles